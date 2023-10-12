Is Aamir Khan’s new film a sequel to ‘Taare Zameen Par’?

Aamir Khan is a highly acclaimed Indian actor, producer, and director who has left an indelible mark on the Bollywood film industry. He made his acting debut as a child artist in the film "Yaadon Ki Baaraat" in 1973. He later ventured into a full-fledged acting career with the film "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak" in 1988, which catapulted him to stardom. His performance in this film earned him a National Film Award. Throughout his career, he has delivered several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, earning him the moniker "Mr. Perfectionist."

In a recent interview, Khan dropped an exhilarating bombshell about his upcoming cinematic venture, "Sitare Zameen Par," which shares its thematic roots with the beloved classic "Taare Zameen Par."

In an interview with the Indian news portal, News18, he shared, "I haven't discussed this publicly before, and I can't reveal too much now, but I'm thrilled to announce the title. The film is called 'Sitare Zameen Par.' You all remember 'Taare Zameen Par,' well 'Sitare Zameen Par' takes that legacy forward with a twist. While the former movie tugged at your heartstrings, this one will tickle your funny bone. The former made you cry, and this one is all about keeping you entertained.

But beneath it all, the essence remains the same. That's why we chose the name thoughtfully. We all have our quirks, but we all possess something unique. So, we're continuing with this theme, except this time, the dynamic has reversed. In 'Taare Zameen Par,' my character helped the special child Ishaan; in 'Sitare Zameen Par,' it's the nine boys, each with their unique challenges, who come to my aid. It's the other way around."

Some of Aamir's most notable works include Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal.