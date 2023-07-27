Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in black

Lollywood sensation Alizeh Shah is weaving her magic on social media, leaving hearts swooning with her irresistible blend of spontaneity and innocence.

As the star of Ehd-e-Wafa, she effortlessly captivates audiences, and her magnetic appeal and rebellious flair are impossible to resist.

The internet is abuzz with recent pictures, where she rocks an all-black ethnic ensemble, adding a touch of charm with an adorable beaded bracelet.

"vision so bad I almost saw something in you ????" captioned the Taqdeer actress.

Here's what fans had to say:

The actor appeared in many hit dramas including Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and the telefilm Chand Raat Aur Chandni.