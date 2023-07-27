Faryal Makhdoom turns 32, delays celebrations due to Ashura

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani-American socialite, Faryal Makhdoom, on turning 32.

Makhdoom, who according to her husband and boxer, Amir Khan, is a "brand on her own," has so much more to offer than being an entrepreneur, a mother, and a style icon.

While the mother-of-two usually celebrates her birthday lavishly, this time around, Makhdoom decided to keep it lowkey respecting the month of Muharram ul Haram.

The model-turned-makeup mogul took to Instagram to announce that she will not be posting anything nor celebrating on the account of Ashura — 9th and 10th of Muharram — though she did repost birthday wishes from her friends and family.

Makhdoom has been in limelight for quite some time. From her successful career as a MUA to the drama surrounding her family and her husband's recent infidelity, the star kept her grace intact and did not let anything take away her spotlight.

Juggling her time between ruling her makeup and modeling empire and raising her kids, Makhdoom has proven to be an all rounder.

The diva married Amir Khan in 2013, although the couple separated in 2017 then got back together, and share two daughters, Alayna and Lamaisah Khan.