Search

Lifestyle

Faryal Makhdoom finally addresses Amir Khan's infidelity and clarifies her stance

Noor Fatima 09:21 PM | 16 Jul, 2023
Faryal Makhdoom finally addresses Amir Khan's infidelity and clarifies her stance
Source: Faryal Makhdoom (Instagram)

The infidelity row between British-Pakistani boxing champion Amir Khan and his British socialite wife Faryal Makhdoom is taking new turns. After yet another rocking rumour that shook the base of the couple's marriage, Makhdoom shared her side of the story and why she "refused" to "play out" her marriage publicly.

The boxer was caught cheating and "texting" another woman named Sumaira, a bridal model by profession, "begging" her to send him explicit pictures and saying that the couple's marriage was "more of a deal" than an actual one. Although Khan has apologised, he doesn't "think" he was cheating as it were "just a few texts," he told The Sun.

With another twist, Makhdoom took to Instagram to share her take on the heartbreaking incident in order to address the "long week of accusation, slander and harassment" where she has been "labeled" as a "woman who has no self respect" and also as "Amir's enabler and supporter in these circumstances."

The 7-slide Instagram post shows how Makhdoom refuses to wash dirty laundry in the public and "will not play into the spectacle created by others."

Makhdoom began by stating, "After a long week of accusations, slander and harassment, I have now decided it is time to address the situation that has unfolded."

Makhdoom complained how she is tired of tolerating her "private conversations dissected and torn apart" by an "alleged legal representative" as part of a "hate campaign."

"I will stand strong in my stance that I did not owe Sumaira anything more than a civil conversation," she added.

"Sumaira only decided to contact me directly after taking Amir's number, sharing life stories and images all whilst under Amir's clear instructions of not messaging him while I was around, as stated by Sumaira's own "legal representative" in her Instagram live in which Amir had said to Sumaira "don't message me I'll message, my wife is here," Makhdoom stated.

"This woman was not under the impression that Amir was a single bachelor, yet she continued on speaking to him whilst gathering her evidence to take to social media, which is something I do not respect nor support. I also made this clear to her when she approached me."

"I knew what the outcome of this situation would be and I forewarned her not to take this to social media. I explained that the situation would cause immense embarrassment not only for her but for my family also and that in the end no one wins. Unfortunately this is how the world works and we have to be realistic with our expectations when there are two people in the public eye," the mother-of-three remarked.

"I am a woman who receives abuse on a daily basis simply for existing and I knew she would also receive the same for even entertaining a married man, no matter what spin she put on the story," she explained.

"I'm now being made responsible for Sumaira's current mental state. Her 'legal representative' has claimed that Sumaira suffering with mental health as a result of her social media presence and exposure in her exchanges with my husband Amir, and this has somehow become my fault too."

"A situation which I played no part in, a situation where I was the victim. I was the one who was disrespected, lied to and embroiled in scandal and once again, it has become my fault and to make matters worse I have been told I "deserve no sympathy" by an alleged 'legal representative".

"Amir and Sumera are both adults who engaged in consented communication. They did not consult me when exchanging messages nor did they consider or respect me when building a "bond". I will not be dragged through the mud now for not "supporting another woman"."

"This woman had no respect for regard for me as a woman and as Amir's wife. There was also no consideration of my mental health as a result of this entire humiliating ordeal which I would have to deal with and address publicly," she suggested.

"I am not in control of Amir's actions nor those of Sumaira, I had a civil conversation with her which is more than most women in my position would be willing to do," Makhdoom added.

"I have bared the brunt of many scandals and embarrassing events but I have never seen one unfold the way this has. The presence of social media has made people even more persistent, even if that means using the downfall of others as their claim to fame and success."

"I have been bullied and harassed for many days now and these people are not willing to give up until they break me as a person. They don't want to resolve the issue, they simply want to gain something. I had asked Sumaira for the screenshots between Amir and her but she clearly thought social media had more of a right to those than me and now the result of posting such things for public consumption has become too much for her."

"I am being criticised for being Amir's wife, for still staying with him knowing his "track record". This is the man I am married too and have three young children with. The whole world is aware of his track record, his reputation precedes him, Why would you as a single woman want to engage in a conversation with him at all?" she asked.

"I'm completely bewildered as to how something as humiliating and hurtful as this has become my fault, how a supposed 'women's and children's advocate' who has been representing Sumaira has been relentless in her pursuit of me."

"I will not advocate for anyone but myself in this situation. My focus is my children and shielding them from all that is happening. My eldest uses tiktok and I've had to restrict her usage in order to protect her from the narratives being pushed regarding both her parents. I am simply a mother trying do what's best for her children and that is all I am willing to pour my energy into," Makhdoom claimed.

"I tried to do damage control for all parties involved and once again was not considered, the same way I was not considered in Sumaira and Amir's private conversations."

"Therefore, I am not responsible for anything that occurred as a result of this and I will not be bullied or harassed into taking any responsibility for the actions of others," she said.

"I ask that you respect my privacy and consider the sensitivity of the matter, especially for the sake of my three young children," Makhdoom concluded.

The couple tied the knot in 2013, later announcing to part ways in 2017 but reconciled. Khan and Mehmood have 3 children — Lamaisah, eight, Alayna, four and two-year-old Muhammad.

Boxer Amir Khan, wife Faryal Makhdoom robbed at gunpoint

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Here’s how Vicky Kaushal’s brother wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday

04:04 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Selena Gomez to SRK: AI brings Hollywood and Bollywood stars in Pakistan

10:35 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Falak Shabir pens heartfelt birthday wish for wife Sarah Khan

05:41 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Ramsha Khan opens up about her hidden gaming passion

05:15 PM | 14 Jul, 2023

Indian man marries off cheating wife to her lover

08:29 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Faryal Mehmood turns head with latest pictures

05:45 PM | 13 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan, Iran military top brass agrees to root out terrorism from ...

10:38 PM | 16 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – July 16, 2023

08:54 AM | 16 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 16, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, UAE Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 16, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.9 283.15
Euro EUR 307 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361 367.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.7 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 193 196
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.7 740.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 898.65 907.65
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.54 177.48
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 715.54 723.54
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 320.45 322.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 16, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 213,200 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,620.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (16 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Karachi PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Islamabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Peshawar PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Quetta PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Sialkot PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Attock PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Gujranwala PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Jehlum PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Multan PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Bahawalpur PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Gujrat PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Nawabshah PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Chakwal PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Hyderabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Nowshehra PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Sargodha PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Faisalabad PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595
Mirpur PKR 213,200 PKR 2,595

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: