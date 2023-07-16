Faryal Makhdoom finally addresses Amir Khan's infidelity and clarifies her stance

The infidelity row between British-Pakistani boxing champion Amir Khan and his British socialite wife Faryal Makhdoom is taking new turns. After yet another rocking rumour that shook the base of the couple's marriage, Makhdoom shared her side of the story and why she "refused" to "play out" her marriage publicly.

The boxer was caught cheating and "texting" another woman named Sumaira, a bridal model by profession, "begging" her to send him explicit pictures and saying that the couple's marriage was "more of a deal" than an actual one. Although Khan has apologised, he doesn't "think" he was cheating as it were "just a few texts," he told The Sun.

With another twist, Makhdoom took to Instagram to share her take on the heartbreaking incident in order to address the "long week of accusation, slander and harassment" where she has been "labeled" as a "woman who has no self respect" and also as "Amir's enabler and supporter in these circumstances."

The 7-slide Instagram post shows how Makhdoom refuses to wash dirty laundry in the public and "will not play into the spectacle created by others."

Makhdoom began by stating, "After a long week of accusations, slander and harassment, I have now decided it is time to address the situation that has unfolded."

Makhdoom complained how she is tired of tolerating her "private conversations dissected and torn apart" by an "alleged legal representative" as part of a "hate campaign."

"I will stand strong in my stance that I did not owe Sumaira anything more than a civil conversation," she added.

"Sumaira only decided to contact me directly after taking Amir's number, sharing life stories and images all whilst under Amir's clear instructions of not messaging him while I was around, as stated by Sumaira's own "legal representative" in her Instagram live in which Amir had said to Sumaira "don't message me I'll message, my wife is here," Makhdoom stated.

"This woman was not under the impression that Amir was a single bachelor, yet she continued on speaking to him whilst gathering her evidence to take to social media, which is something I do not respect nor support. I also made this clear to her when she approached me."

"I knew what the outcome of this situation would be and I forewarned her not to take this to social media. I explained that the situation would cause immense embarrassment not only for her but for my family also and that in the end no one wins. Unfortunately this is how the world works and we have to be realistic with our expectations when there are two people in the public eye," the mother-of-three remarked.

"I am a woman who receives abuse on a daily basis simply for existing and I knew she would also receive the same for even entertaining a married man, no matter what spin she put on the story," she explained.

"I'm now being made responsible for Sumaira's current mental state. Her 'legal representative' has claimed that Sumaira suffering with mental health as a result of her social media presence and exposure in her exchanges with my husband Amir, and this has somehow become my fault too."

"A situation which I played no part in, a situation where I was the victim. I was the one who was disrespected, lied to and embroiled in scandal and once again, it has become my fault and to make matters worse I have been told I "deserve no sympathy" by an alleged 'legal representative".

"Amir and Sumera are both adults who engaged in consented communication. They did not consult me when exchanging messages nor did they consider or respect me when building a "bond". I will not be dragged through the mud now for not "supporting another woman"."

"This woman had no respect for regard for me as a woman and as Amir's wife. There was also no consideration of my mental health as a result of this entire humiliating ordeal which I would have to deal with and address publicly," she suggested.

"I am not in control of Amir's actions nor those of Sumaira, I had a civil conversation with her which is more than most women in my position would be willing to do," Makhdoom added.

"I have bared the brunt of many scandals and embarrassing events but I have never seen one unfold the way this has. The presence of social media has made people even more persistent, even if that means using the downfall of others as their claim to fame and success."

"I have been bullied and harassed for many days now and these people are not willing to give up until they break me as a person. They don't want to resolve the issue, they simply want to gain something. I had asked Sumaira for the screenshots between Amir and her but she clearly thought social media had more of a right to those than me and now the result of posting such things for public consumption has become too much for her."

"I am being criticised for being Amir's wife, for still staying with him knowing his "track record". This is the man I am married too and have three young children with. The whole world is aware of his track record, his reputation precedes him, Why would you as a single woman want to engage in a conversation with him at all?" she asked.

"I'm completely bewildered as to how something as humiliating and hurtful as this has become my fault, how a supposed 'women's and children's advocate' who has been representing Sumaira has been relentless in her pursuit of me."

"I will not advocate for anyone but myself in this situation. My focus is my children and shielding them from all that is happening. My eldest uses tiktok and I've had to restrict her usage in order to protect her from the narratives being pushed regarding both her parents. I am simply a mother trying do what's best for her children and that is all I am willing to pour my energy into," Makhdoom claimed.

"I tried to do damage control for all parties involved and once again was not considered, the same way I was not considered in Sumaira and Amir's private conversations."

"Therefore, I am not responsible for anything that occurred as a result of this and I will not be bullied or harassed into taking any responsibility for the actions of others," she said.

"I ask that you respect my privacy and consider the sensitivity of the matter, especially for the sake of my three young children," Makhdoom concluded.

The couple tied the knot in 2013, later announcing to part ways in 2017 but reconciled. Khan and Mehmood have 3 children — Lamaisah, eight, Alayna, four and two-year-old Muhammad.