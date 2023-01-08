Search

Why did Maya Khan refuse to work in an Indian show?

Noor Fatima 04:40 PM | 8 Jan, 2023
Why did Maya Khan refuse to work in an Indian show?
Source: Maya Khan (Instagram)

Lollywood's accomplished host and voiceover actress, Maya Khan, has been one of the most popular hosts in the Pakistani television industry as the fad for morning and reality shows has increased over the years. Khan started off her career in childhood and later excelled in the hosting category but has been out of the limelight for quite some time although she announced a comeback with a short film - Rukhsati.

Reminiscing about the peak of her career, Khan has shared some lesser-known details in a recent podcast.

During an appearance on YouTuber Nadir Ali's podcast, the host asked Khan if she had ever been offered to work on any Indian projects to which she responded positively. The Laila Majnu actress revealed, “I got an offer from India when I was working at Samaa TV, I was offered to participate in the popular show "MTV Roadies."

Khan added, "I couldn't participate because the channel didn’t allow me. Roadies used to call the participants for three to six months, and I was doing twenty morning shows per month so it was quite impractical to work here and there."

Carrying on the conversation, Khan suggested that she interviewed multiple actors from India including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Boman Irani, and others. Khan added that her favourite celebrity to interview was Irani as he had been pleasant and seemed excited to visit Karachi someday.

On the work front, Khan secured her first role in Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsanay, Laila Majnu, and Rukhsati. 

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

