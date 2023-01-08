Sajal Aly expresses love for old songs with her melodious voice

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has huge fan following due to her beautiful looks and flawless acting skills.
In a recent interview with Fuchsia magazine, the Kuch Ankahi actress shared her love for the old songs. She said she used to listen and sing old songs along with her mother. She said that her mom was fond of old songs and it was through her that she developed a taste for old music as well.
Sajal Aly also sung an old song along with the host during the interview. This short video clip is making rounds on the internet.
On the work front, she is appearing in new drama series “Kuch Ankahi” alongside Bilal Abbas Khan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 08, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
