Sajal Aly expresses love for old songs with her melodious voice

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has huge fan following due to her beautiful looks and flawless acting skills.

In a recent interview with Fuchsia magazine, the Kuch Ankahi actress shared her love for the old songs. She said she used to listen and sing old songs along with her mother. She said that her mom was fond of old songs and it was through her that she developed a taste for old music as well.

Sajal Aly also sung an old song along with the host during the interview. This short video clip is making rounds on the internet.

On the work front, she is appearing in new drama series “Kuch Ankahi” alongside Bilal Abbas Khan.