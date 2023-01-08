Search

LifestyleViral

Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha reacts to her ‘fake’ dance video

Web Desk 03:34 PM | 8 Jan, 2023
Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha reacts to her ‘fake’ dance video
Source: Instagram

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha, who set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves on an Indian song “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja”, received immense praise from all over the world. 

This time around, the viral dance girl received flak for a new video in which she is allegedly seen flaunting some bold moves on the same song.

Since leaked to the social media, the video is making rounds on the internet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by showbizspy (@showbizspy_)

Reacting to her video, Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja girl termed the latest video as ‘fake’ and vowed to take legal action against those who tried to defame her with this ‘fake video’.

Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “People who are trying to edit my videos for fake news. You will all going to get reported to FIA cyber crime for this. My management is taking legal action against you all.

“Whoever is doing this, you are trying to defame me I’ll stay who I am your fake videos aren’t helping much!!”

'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' – Pakistani TikToker Ayesha’s private dance video goes viral

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Sajal Aly expresses love for old songs with her melodious voice

05:15 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

Pakistani actress Somy Ali accuses Salman Khan of 'assaulting her physically and sexually'

11:19 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' – Pakistani TikToker Ayesha’s private dance video goes viral

09:38 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Reham Khan promises to share more details about her latest love story, Mirza Bilal

12:19 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

Police seek to arrest Sophia Mirza, her sister in wedding dance fraud probe

07:01 PM | 7 Jan, 2023

Indian fan solemnises 'Nikah' with Pakistani TikToker Ayesha

12:24 PM | 7 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Geneva to attend climate moot 

05:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 8, 2023

08:09 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 08, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: