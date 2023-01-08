Pakistani Tiktoker Ayesha reacts to her ‘fake’ dance video

Pakistani TikToker Ayesha, who set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves on an Indian song “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja”, received immense praise from all over the world.

This time around, the viral dance girl received flak for a new video in which she is allegedly seen flaunting some bold moves on the same song.

Since leaked to the social media, the video is making rounds on the internet.

Reacting to her video, Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja girl termed the latest video as ‘fake’ and vowed to take legal action against those who tried to defame her with this ‘fake video’.

Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “People who are trying to edit my videos for fake news. You will all going to get reported to FIA cyber crime for this. My management is taking legal action against you all.

“Whoever is doing this, you are trying to defame me I’ll stay who I am your fake videos aren’t helping much!!”