Wasim Akram and family enjoy exotic Maldives trip

The Sultan of swing, Wasim Akram, is one of the few Pakistani former cricketers to have cemented themselves as a fan favourite even after bidding farewell to the game. Being a role model for his young fans who look up to him, the former Pakistan team's captain is often interacting with his admirers on social media platforms giving insights into his private life.

Akram with his lovely wife and Australian social worker, Shaniera Akram (née Thompson), recently updated the fans on their luxurious trip to an exotic destination.

Seeking a getaway from their hectic lives, the couple and their daughter went on a vacation to the Maldives to spend time together as Shaniera is currently living in Australia for their daughter's schooling.

Having the best time of their lives, the power couple posted Maldives' serene beauty. Being carried away by the Islands' irresistible destination with white beaches, turquoise blue seawater, blue lagoons, and, sea wildlife, the adorable family exuded ultimate vacation goals.

Akram married his first wife, Huma Mufti, in 1995 and the couple had two sons; Tahmoor (born 1996) and Akbar (born 2000). Huma died in 2009. Akram then got engaged to Shaniera Thompson later and got married on 12 August 2013. They have been blessed with a daughter.