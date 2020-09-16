Sindh High Court suspends PEMRA’s ban on ‘Jalan’

01:22 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
Sindh High Court suspends PEMRA's ban on 'Jalan'
All the Jalan fans can rejoice as the show is back on-air.

The Sindh High Court has reverted its decision of banning the controversial drama serial, confirmed Minal Khan.

Minal, essaying the role of Nisha in the serial, took to her Instagram story to announce that ‘Jalan’ is to air as per schedule. 

On September 10, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had released a statement imposing a ban on the drama serial Jalan from airing on television.

According to the notification, the action is was taken against the production because it carries content that violates social and religious values.

The statement also added that continuous warnings were issued against the channel by the regulatory body. They had been informed to emend the content of the show, however, since no changes were made and the channel refused to comply, so the show has now been banned under Section 27 of the Pemra Ordinance.

Previously, the show received immense criticism for its 'problematic’ script. 

Starring Minal Khan, Emaad Irfani and Areeba Habib in lead roles, Jalan’s central idea is an unconventional love triangle where the sister-in-law falls in love with her brother-in-law! The drama depicts themes such as jealousy and infidelity.

