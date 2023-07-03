Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Bengali singer reignites Khalil's magic with 'Kahani Suno'

Web Desk 06:49 PM | 3 Jul, 2023
Bengali singer reignites Khalil's magic with 'Kahani Suno'
Source: Twitter

Kaifi Khalil is one of the most popular singers in South Asia, and his song Kahani Suno 2.0 has taken the world charts by storm.

Kahani Suno 2.0 has become a sensation across South Asia and beyond, with its heart-wrenching lyrics and soulful melody capturing the hearts of listeners. The song, which features Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir, and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz in the music video, has become a household sound, with people all over the world humming along to its tune.

It is a masterpiece that has cemented its place in the hearts of many as an ode to the pain of unrequited love. The song's timeless appeal continues to enchant audiences of all ages, and its popularity shows no signs of waning. This hit number also got a rendition from Aima Baig and was recreated as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, OST for an ARY Digital serial with the same title.

The enchanting voice of Ankita Bhattacharyya from West Bengal, India, captivated music lovers as she breathed new life into the iconic Balochi singer Kefi Khalil's beloved track 'Kahani Suno.'

The video has spread all across the internet like wildfire and received thousands of likes from fans and admirers who showered that singer with praise and compliments.

While originally mistaken as a Bangladeshi talent,  Bhattacharyya proved her mettle and won hearts as the champion of Zee Bangla Saregamapa 2019. In this captivating video, she takes on Khalil's 'Kahani Suno,' delivering it flawlessly and reaffirming her status as a Bengali singer who has truly done justice to the song.

WATCH — Kaifi Khalil drops new song 'Mansoob'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Coke Studio singer Asad Abbas waits for a miracle to happen as he fights kidney failure

10:41 PM | 27 Jun, 2023

Shae Gill joins forces with Turkish singer Evdeki Saat for 'One Love'

06:09 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Pakistani singer Hamza Malik hits number one spot on Spotify

09:22 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

WATCH — Kaifi Khalil drops new song 'Mansoob'

12:25 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala on his first death anniversary

02:32 PM | 30 May, 2023

Sidhu Moosewala's Pakistani fan lands in trouble for planning singer's death anniversary 'in style' (VIDEO)

10:39 PM | 29 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan PM demands "immediate action" against Holy Quran desecration ...

08:20 PM | 3 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 3 July 2023

09:03 AM | 3 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee gains massive recovery against dollar after IMF deal

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee gains momentum against the dollar on the first working day of the week, as trading resumed after Eid ul Adha holidays.

During the trading, Rupee moved up Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market.

Rupee claws back as the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.

Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 03, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (3 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 215,600 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: