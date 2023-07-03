Bengali singer reignites Khalil's magic with 'Kahani Suno'

Kaifi Khalil is one of the most popular singers in South Asia, and his song Kahani Suno 2.0 has taken the world charts by storm.

Kahani Suno 2.0 has become a sensation across South Asia and beyond, with its heart-wrenching lyrics and soulful melody capturing the hearts of listeners. The song, which features Wahaj Ali, Hania Aamir, and Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz in the music video, has become a household sound, with people all over the world humming along to its tune.

It is a masterpiece that has cemented its place in the hearts of many as an ode to the pain of unrequited love. The song's timeless appeal continues to enchant audiences of all ages, and its popularity shows no signs of waning. This hit number also got a rendition from Aima Baig and was recreated as ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha‘, OST for an ARY Digital serial with the same title.

The enchanting voice of Ankita Bhattacharyya from West Bengal, India, captivated music lovers as she breathed new life into the iconic Balochi singer Kefi Khalil's beloved track 'Kahani Suno.'

The video has spread all across the internet like wildfire and received thousands of likes from fans and admirers who showered that singer with praise and compliments.

While originally mistaken as a Bangladeshi talent, Bhattacharyya proved her mettle and won hearts as the champion of Zee Bangla Saregamapa 2019. In this captivating video, she takes on Khalil's 'Kahani Suno,' delivering it flawlessly and reaffirming her status as a Bengali singer who has truly done justice to the song.