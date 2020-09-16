LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif bail till September 21 in money laundering case
01:26 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif till September 21 in money laundering case today (Wednesday).
According to media details, the PML-N leader appeared before the court and requested to extend his bail during the proceedings conducted by two-member bench.
The local administration ensured strict security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation.
On July 23, court extended Shehbaz’s bail till August 17 but the court hearing was not held after July due to summer vacations.
