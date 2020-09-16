LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif bail till September 21 in money laundering case
Web Desk
01:26 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif bail till September 21 in money laundering case
Share

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif till September 21 in money laundering case today (Wednesday).

According to media details, the PML-N leader appeared before the court and requested to extend his bail during the proceedings conducted by two-member bench.

The local administration ensured strict security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation.

On July 23, court extended Shehbaz’s bail till August 17 but the court hearing was not held after July due to summer vacations.

More From This Category
Senate passes FATF- related bill after ...
03:31 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
665 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths ...
03:15 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif bail till September 21 ...
01:26 PM | 16 Sep, 2020
Seven teachers of a school tested positive for ...
11:23 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
ATC approves Captain (r) Safdar's bail till Sept ...
10:49 AM | 16 Sep, 2020
KP starts universal health insurance system
10:19 AM | 16 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Adil Rajput faked his own death for publicity and fans are disgusted
05:24 PM | 16 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr