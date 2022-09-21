Maya Ali praises Shefali Shah for her incredible performance

Noor Fatima
09:26 PM | 21 Sep, 2022
Maya Ali praises Shefali Shah for her incredible performance
There are no boundaries, borders or nationalities when it comes to praising an actor's work with Pakistani actress Maya Ali being the prime example of such an instance. The Mann Mayal diva recently took to the Instagram story section where she praised Indian actress Shefali Shah for her outstanding performance.

The Jo Bichar Gaye star cemented her way into the hearts of millions of fans across borders with her gesture. 

Shah was in for some honest validation owing to her talent and also landed herself a fan in Pakistan - Maya Ali. The Teefa In Trouble actress took no time in praising the Darlings actress. 

Ali was swooned away by Shah’s “control in expressions” and her “changeovers.”  

“This woman is beyond anything. The control in her expressions and the amazing changeovers, Shefali jee, you’re incredible,” read Ali's note. 

On the work front, Shah found fame with Delhi Crime and Human and Darlings. Meanwhile, Ali was last seen in the historical period drama titled Jo Bichar Gaye.  

