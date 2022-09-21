Aima Baig finally speaks up about breakup controversy

KARACHI – Pakistani singer Aima Baig on Wednesday broke silence after controversy surrounding her breakup with Shahbaz Shigri continues to spiral up amid cheating allegations by a British model.

The Kaif o Suroor singer shared a series of Instagram stories to respond to what she termed as “straight up bullying”.

“Bol liya aap sab nay? Karlia bully ya abhi bhi or thora rehta ha to wo bhi karlain. [Have you all spoken your peace? Have you bullied me enough or have you still want to do more, go ahead and finish it.] Without even knowing the entire truth. Ab main thora sa kuch boloun [now can I say something]?” she wrote.

The reaction comes after British model Taloulah Mair claimed that Baig cheated on Shahbaz Shigri while she was engaged to him.

Taloulah added that Aima Bai cheated with her boyfriend Qes Ahmed. She accused Qes of being a womaniser and a swindler and that he had affairs with many women, including Aima.

“Although I did left a very respectful statement to put an end to this whole situation. But some people wants to stay they know how many more ugly things would come out, not just about them, but about their families too. I still want to keep up with that respect that I gave to these people. In fact to this one person and family because ‘that is not how my upbringing is’,” she wrote.

“I don’t and can’t make fun of people who are deceased or how they used their significant other and then acted as if they are the victim. People who know this person personally… have nothing to say about this matter since they knew the truth way before y’all got aware of it. And trust me they know why it happened,” the Instagram story.

Lashing out at a social media account claiming about Baig’s relationship, Baig said: “Whatever happened, I’ve been going through some major trauma, depression right now because people don’t know what actually happened. And these extras who just want some followers and money…please give them that so they can move on with their lives”.

“I’m not someone who fire up the situation by only showing parts to the people that would help them play the victim card. I’m not even going to talk about some random extras in my story since they don’t have families they care about or even dignity to accept who they really are as much as I enjoy memes but this whole thing is beyond funny.”

Terming the controversy fiasco “straight up bullying and targeting people”, the singer wrote: “In these past couple of days I kept wondering… how can people believe or any sane person would believe in these accusations by some random people who are only looking for few followers without even knowing the actual truth and the real story behind it?”

“I need to send it to someone who badly needs it. Saath thoray say paisay bhi otherwise apkay sath bhi wohi hoga jo meray sath hua [along with it, send some money otherwise what happened to me will happen to you too] if you know you know…”

Calling such medical conditions “real”, she said: “Even when these patients are doing the same, oh no way! Not the same. But way more worse things than you… they start to live in their own reality. Just like some movie or sh*t. Because aap log aisay logo ki help karnay k bajaye unko aur hype detay hain [because you people create hype instead of helping people like this]. Which leads to some serious damage for their own health,” she said.

“PS I’m no some doc or whatever. But my sister surely is. So I have got facts. Whereas I am just your very own baazi girl who only knows how to entertain people with her art of singing.”

In another story, she talked about the videos shared by Mair and said that she “knowingly bleep certain words and only posted half the video”.

Baig shared a statement announcing that she was parting ways with fiancé Shigri on Instagram on September 17 but deleted it later.

On the other hand, Shigri has not addressed the matter and has maintained his silence on the controversy.