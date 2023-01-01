Search

Sania Mirza's cryptic post on NYE adds fuel to divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik

Web Desk 11:15 AM | 1 Jan, 2023
Sania Mirza's cryptic post on NYE adds fuel to divorce rumours with Shoaib Malik
DUBAI – Divorce rumors continue to swirl in for celebrity couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik who remained tight-lipped about the gossip.

Lately, the Indian tennis star shared a cryptic post on New Year's Eve as her relationship has been under the spotlight with relentless speculation in recent months.

In a social media post on Instagram, the 36-year-old wished her fans a ‘Happy New Year’, saying “I don’t have a long profound caption for 2022 but I have a few cute selfies.”

In additional remarks, she said “2022 you really kicked my Butt on many occasions but I have gotcha now,” and ended the post with hashtags #Grateful and #Youcanthandlethetruth.

In the series of pictures, she posed a selfie donning a cap saying You can’t handle the truth and in other clicks, she posed adorable moments with her son Izhaan.

Her post garnered thousands of reactions in a day while many deemed the cryptic caption as a 'hint' regarding her alleged separation from Shoaib Malik.

Lately, the ace tennis star posted adorable pictures with her young son that quickly went viral, however, she continued to crop out her husband in recent posts, which add fuel to rumors.

Sania Mirza shares more pictures with son amid divorce rumours

