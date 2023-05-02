5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, other KP cities

PESHAWAR – Tremors were felt in several cities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) early on Sunday morning.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 5.2 on the Richter scale and the epicentre was at a depth of around 180km in the Hindu Kush region.

Reports quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake struck after 6:30 am in the mountainous region of Afghanistan. It had a longitude of 77.99 East and a latitude of 38.28 North.

Seismological Centre said the earthquake was felt in Swat, Malakand and other areas where people rushed out of their houses in fear.

Meanwhile, no loss of life or property has so far been reported as of now.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Oct-2022/17-years-on-pakistan-remembers-horror-of-2005-earthquake