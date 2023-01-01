Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities despite frosty ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and India swapped a list of nuclear installations and facilities under a decades-old agreement, Foreign Office said Sunday.
Two archrival nuclear-armed counties kept up with years-old traditions and exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels.
In a statement, Foreign Office said the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in the capital Islamabad.
Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over the list of nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.
The exchange has been an annual feature of bilateral ties since the signing of the agreement which was devised to keep the nations from targeting each other’s nuclear sites. Under the agreement, the neighboring countries have also set up a hotline to prevent accidental nuclear conflict.
Meanwhile, tensions between the two sides flared up as Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir warned that any misadventure by New Delhi will be met with full might.
Modi-led BJP government continued to rule with their nationalistic stance with the Indian defense minister, and the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Indian army giving contentious remarks on the status of Kashmir valley and the Gilgit-Baltistan region.
