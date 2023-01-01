Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities despite frosty ties

Web Desk 01:29 PM | 1 Jan, 2023
Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear facilities despite frosty ties
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan, and India swapped a list of nuclear installations and facilities under a decades-old agreement, Foreign Office said Sunday.

Two archrival nuclear-armed counties kept up with years-old traditions and exchanged the list of nuclear installations and facilities through diplomatic channels.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in the capital Islamabad.

Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs also handed over the list of nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

The exchange has been an annual feature of bilateral ties since the signing of the agreement which was devised to keep the nations from targeting each other’s nuclear sites. Under the agreement, the neighboring countries have also set up a hotline to prevent accidental nuclear conflict.

Meanwhile, tensions between the two sides flared up as Pakistan’s new Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir warned that any misadventure by New Delhi will be met with full might.

Pakistan wants 'long-term peace' with India, but it's possible only after Kashmir resolution, Shehbaz tells UNGA

Modi-led BJP government continued to rule with their nationalistic stance with the Indian defense minister, and the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Indian army giving contentious remarks on the status of Kashmir valley and the Gilgit-Baltistan region. 

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistan Army soldier martyred, 4 terrorists killed in Bannu IBO

09:16 AM | 1 Jan, 2023

Army Chief lays stress on national consensus to steer Pakistan out of economic, security challenges

09:25 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Romanian doctor travels to Pakistan to marry Sargodha man

06:17 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

BBC ends Urdu Radio service in Pakistan after nearly 2 decades

02:22 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days

01:28 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

‘Turgutreis-VII’: Pakistan, Turkish warships conduct naval drills in Arabian Sea

11:28 AM | 31 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

20-K Cup T20 cricket tournament rolls into action from January 5

02:32 PM | 1 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 01, 2023

08:49 AM | 1 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 01, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.40
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Sunday. 

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: