20-K Cup T20 cricket tournament rolls into action from January 5

Web Desk 02:32 PM | 1 Jan, 2023
20-K Cup T20 cricket tournament rolls into action from January 5

20-K Cup T20 cricket tournament will roll into action here from January 5 at five different grounds. 

For years, this event was played under the title of Col (retd) Fateh Sher Khan Memorial T20 Cup but this year it has been given a new title , said Nabeel Ahmad , patron  and sponsor of the competition while talking to APP on Saturday.

He said the tournament is a step forward and a part of his years long efforts to revive cricket at grass root level and to engage upcoming cricketers in a competitive action packed cricket activity.

“In recent years, we’ve seen that club cricket is dying because of insufficient high profile club cricket tournaments. Lahore which is a hub of  club cricket and known for producing international cricketers is gradually losing its role and status as a nursery of early level cricket, said Nabeel who also runs and owns Michigan Cricket Stars professional franchise in USA.

He said being a former cricketer he has special passion for the game and that’s why he always sponsors this cricket event to play his role in the development of cricket at early level and to contribute in the overall development of the game in Pakistan while living in America.

Nabeel, a Pakistani American and former chief executive officer (CEO) of the United States Of America Cricket Association said his late beloved father , Col Fateh Sher Khan rendered meritorious services for his motherland.   

He said altogether 20 teams will showcase their talent in the event which aims at promoting cricket at grass-roots level and to revive club cricket.

“The competition carries a total cash prize of rupees over one million with winner pocketing Rs, 500,000 and runners up walking away with Rs, 250,000”,he added.

The other cash awards are  MOM 3000 , Best Bowler 25,000, Best Batsman 25,000, MOM semi final 10,000, MOM Final 20,000, Most Sixes 20,000.

The participating teams are, Ali Garh cricket Club, Apollo Cricket Club, City Gymkhana Cricket Club, Cricket Centre Club, Golden Star Cricket Club,  Ludhiana Gymkhana Cricket Club, Lucky Star Cricket Club, Model Town Cricket Club, Model Town Greens Cricket Club, Model Town Whites Cricket Club, PakLions Cricket Club,  Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Club, Prince Cricket Club, P & T Cricket Club,  Shah Faisal Cricket Club, Shah Kamal Cricket Club, Shinning Cricket Club, Township Whites cricket Club, Valencia Cricket Club and Yu Slim Cricket Club.  

The opening match will be played between Model town greens and Pindi Gymkhana at Model town greens ground. 

 He said all the participating teams will be given colourful playing kits and Model Town Green Cricket Club is organizing the tournament.

“There is a dire need to organise high-quality club tournaments around the year to expose the aspiring cricketers to competitive cricket and to find new talent”, said Nabeel.  

The venues of the tournament are Model Town Greens Cricket Clu, Model Town Cricket Club, Pindi Gymkhana Cricket Club, Ali Garh Cricket Club, and  Cricket Center Club.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s affiliated umpires,  match referees, and scores will officiate in the matches. All the matches will be shown live on different social media platforms.

