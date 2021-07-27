Shahid Afridi to play in Nepal’s Everest Premier League

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi will play in Nepal's Everest Premier League (EPL) scheduled to be held from September 25 to October 9 this year.

Afridi will play for Kathmandu Kings XI (KKXI). The league will be held at the Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground in Kathmandu.

Afridi, 41, who is an aggressive batsman and skillful leg-spinner with plenty of International experience, played for Pakistan and International franchises in different leagues. He has played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs, and 99 T20Is.

Taking to Twitter, Afridi confirmed the news and excited to play cricket in Nepal.

Afridi wrote, “Looking forward to visiting Nepal and playing @eplt20official and for sure will visit some more places I hear have beauty like no other.”

“Shahid Afridi is an iconic superstar in the world of sport, a lot of current cricket star idolize him as the great to play cricket. Nepalese cricket fans also adore him as a legendary cricket, we understand this sentiment and we are proud and honored to announce world-renowned cricketer Shahid Afridi will be playing for Kathmandu King XI,” Rohit Gupta, team owner of KKXI told cricnepal.com.