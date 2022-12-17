Aima Baig shares her marriage plans in latest interview
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Aima Baig shares her marriage plans in latest interview
Source: Aima Baig (Instagram)
Share

Singer Aima Baig has had a rather rough time after a British supermodel accused her of cheating with ex-boyfriend filmmaker Qes Ahmed.

The news came after the 27-year-old singer had announced the split from her former fiance Shahbaz Shigri.

Now, in her recent interview with UrduPoint, Aima got candid about her marriage plans. The host asked, 'What kind of person would you marry, would it be a business man, a police man, a showbiz person or an army officer?'

Responding to the question, the Kaif o Suroor singer revealed: “Whosoever it is he, he should be a human’s kid (insan ka bacha ho), he should be a companion, I have zero expectations, now, I have no expectations, I don’t need a man in my life, if anyone come it would be a bonus otherwise I don’t need man, but even if someone comes he should be good, currently I am married to my music.”

Baig is a Pakistani singer who started her career in 2014 when she uploaded her songs onto SoundCloud, through which she was approached by different people. She is known for her appearances on a program, "Mazaaq Raat" from 2015 to 2017. 

On the work front, Baig's recent songs include Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face. Baig's upcoming song Rahain has been creating quite some buzz on the internet.

Aima Baig reveals why she covered 'Kahani Suno' 12:22 AM | 13 Dec, 2022

Lollywood's talented singer Aima Baig has been in the news for quite some time. With her latest cover of one of the ...

More From This Category
Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after ...
04:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at the FIFA ...
03:51 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Fahad Mustafa is the first guest on 'The Mirza ...
03:25 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Karachi court rejects FIA plea for Dania Shah’s ...
12:42 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
Neha Taseer trolled for sharing photos with male ...
11:43 AM | 17 Dec, 2022
Shaniera snubs Feroze Khan for driving with minor ...
11:59 PM | 16 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 17, 2022
08:00 AM | 17 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after 20 years
04:15 PM | 17 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr