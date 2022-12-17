Aima Baig shares her marriage plans in latest interview
Share
Singer Aima Baig has had a rather rough time after a British supermodel accused her of cheating with ex-boyfriend filmmaker Qes Ahmed.
The news came after the 27-year-old singer had announced the split from her former fiance Shahbaz Shigri.
Now, in her recent interview with UrduPoint, Aima got candid about her marriage plans. The host asked, 'What kind of person would you marry, would it be a business man, a police man, a showbiz person or an army officer?'
Responding to the question, the Kaif o Suroor singer revealed: “Whosoever it is he, he should be a human’s kid (insan ka bacha ho), he should be a companion, I have zero expectations, now, I have no expectations, I don’t need a man in my life, if anyone come it would be a bonus otherwise I don’t need man, but even if someone comes he should be good, currently I am married to my music.”
View this post on Instagram
Baig is a Pakistani singer who started her career in 2014 when she uploaded her songs onto SoundCloud, through which she was approached by different people. She is known for her appearances on a program, "Mazaaq Raat" from 2015 to 2017.
On the work front, Baig's recent songs include Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face. Baig's upcoming song Rahain has been creating quite some buzz on the internet.
Aima Baig reveals why she covered 'Kahani Suno' 12:22 AM | 13 Dec, 2022
Lollywood's talented singer Aima Baig has been in the news for quite some time. With her latest cover of one of the ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 16, 202208:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 02, 202208:04 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Horoscope Today: Check astrological prediction for December 14, 202208:02 AM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 202208:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022
-
-
-
- BIEK Karachi announces intermediate Commerce Regular Part II results02:59 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
-
- Here's all the star players making debut in PSL809:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022