02:59 PM | 17 Dec, 2022
BIEK Karachi announces intermediate Commerce Regular Part II results
KARACHI – The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi announced the results of the Commerce Regular Group II Year Annual Examinations on Saturday.

Reports in local media said girls outshone boys by clinching the top three positions.

Commecs College student Laiba Ali secured first place with 93.09 percent marks, Tooba Omair remained second with 92.82 pc marks, and Syeda Nazal Adnan got the third spot with 92.64 pc marks. Only two boys managed to get in the top six.

At least 44,114 students appeared for the examination, and out of which 26,151 were declared successful. This puts the passing ratio at 60.30%.

More to follow...

