Fahad Mustafa is the first guest on 'The Mirza Malik Show'
The most anticipated show, hosted by celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, will finally be aired this month on Urduflix and their first guest is none other than superstar Fahad Mustafa.

Known as Pakistan’s favorite host given his stint in Jeeto Pakistan, Mustafa has also been ruling the cinema as a filmstar and drama screens as a producer for quite some time now. 

In the latest episode trailer, the Na Maloom Afrad actor will be gracing the couch in the first episode of "The Mirza Malik Show". The teaser seems to promise loads of laughter and witty remarks - some from the hosts and some from Mustafa.

Moreover, a grand poster of "The Mirza Malik Show" has also been released that shows the complete lineup of guests who will be seen on the show. Mehwish Hayat, Humayun Saeed, Sarah Khan, Iqra Aziz, Minal Khan, and many other A-listers were seen in the poster.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife, ace Indian tennis player Sania Mirza’s separation have been the talk of the town lately.

Now, the couple have gone forward with the release of their much-awaited talk show. As per the official announcement, the talk show will be on aired from 18th December, every Sunday at 9:00 pm.

