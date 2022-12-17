Angelina Jolie quits as UNHCR special envoy after 20 years

ISLAMABAD – Hollywood actor and noted philanthropist Angelina Jolie has stepped down as a special envoy for the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) as she looking to work differently, outside the top diplomatic and political organisation.

The United Nations confirmed the development on Friday as Jolie, a long-time advocate for refugees, has submitted her resignation. After ending the long-term association, the 47-year-old would now engage in a larger set of humanitarian causes.

The Academy Award winner started working with the UN body in 2001 and was appointed as its special envoy in 2012, she participated in over 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of pain as well as hope and perseverance, the press release said.

UN also praised her role, recalling her powerful voice that creates awareness and support. Ms Jolie worked tirelessly, witnessing stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience and visited war-torn regions like Yemen to meet displaced people.

The activist also visited Pakistan this year to draw international attention to the country's unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Jolie, one of the top highest-paid actors in the world, also expressed gratitude for the privilege of serving as a Special Envoy.

For her exceptional work, Angelina was awarded Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and made an honorary Dame Commander.

Jolie earlier lamented little progress by United Nations in key areas and criticised the UN Security Council members for abusing their veto authority.