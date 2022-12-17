TikToker Sehar Hayat celebrates birthday with husband Sami Rasheed

Birthday bashes are a lavish affair for everyone but when it comes to social media influencers they take the celebration to another level altogether.

This time around, its TikToker Sehar Hayat celebrating her birthday with the love of her life.

Days ago, Sehar and her husband Sami Rasheed went above and beyond with the most glamorous wedding of the season which kept netizens hooked to their social media feed.

Now, Sehar took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from her birthday bash after marriage, Needless to say, the newlywed couple is painting the town red with their adorable pictures.

'Alhamdulillah✨

Blessed With The Best????

#sehmi #seharhayat #seharfam #sehmians #instagram #instadaily', captioned Hayat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sehar Hayyat (@iseharhayat)

Fans also made sure to shower love on the couple as they posted sweet compliments and congratulatory messages in the comment section.

For the unversed, the TikTok starlet has gained fame at a young age. Hayat possesses a substantial amount of followers on TikTok and Instagram. With her growing following and soaring fame, Hayat is becoming a well-known personality in the entertainment business.