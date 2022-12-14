TikToker Sehar and singer Sami share pics, videos of their Nikkah
Share
As soon as leaves fall on the ground and chilly mornings take over summertime evenings, Pakistani folks start to prepare for the ultimate wedding season.
While many folks have decided to tie the knot in simple ceremonies, Pakistani TikToker Sehar Hayat and aspiring singer Sami Rasheed went above and beyond with the fattest, most glamorous wedding of the season.
The couple, who recently announced their pre-wedding festivities, have now been exchanged their vows and once again shared heartwarming pictures.
The dreamy couple decked in traditional white finery. Hayat aced Maha Wajahat Khan's white and gold gharara and short kurti with a heavily embellished dupatta and statement borders, while the handsome groom complimented his darling wife with a white sherwani.
Surrounded by their family members and friends, Hayat and Rasheed's Nikkah ceremony was graced by the most popular TikTok couple, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar.
The Mera Yaar Pardesi singer also serenaded his beautiful wife in the presence of their loved ones.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
For those unversed, Hayat is one of the most followed TikTok stars in Pakistan, while Rasheed has amassed a huge fan following with his melodious songs.
TikToker Sehar Hayat shares pictures and videos ... 10:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
Congratulations are in order for the newest couple of Pakistan's TikTok family, Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed. The ...
- Check Today's Horoscope – November 28, 202208:00 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
-
- MoS Hina Rabbani Khar addresses presser on Indian sponsored terrorism ...02:44 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Lahore markets, restaurants to close at 10pm as smog worsens02:04 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- In telephone call with PM Shehbaz, Bill gates assures support to ...01:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- PM Shehbaz dials Akhter Mengal, Fazl as key allies hint at parting ...12:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Pakistani model Aimal Khan gets trolled for recreating Ranveer ...12:14 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
- Shahroz Sabzwari talks about gifts he gave to Sadaf Kanwal10:49 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- TikToker Sehar Hayat shares pictures and videos from pre-wedding ...10:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list? ...10:48 AM | 8 Dec, 2022
- Top 10 most searched people on Google in Pakistan in 202206:07 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Pakistan's first female Supreme Court judge earns place in BBC '100 ...01:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022