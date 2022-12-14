TikToker Sehar and singer Sami share pics, videos of their Nikkah

Noor Fatima
03:15 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
TikToker Sehar and singer Sami share pics, videos of their Nikkah
Source: Sehar Hayat (Instagram)
Share

As soon as leaves fall on the ground and chilly mornings take over summertime evenings, Pakistani folks start to prepare for the ultimate wedding season.

While many folks have decided to tie the knot in simple ceremonies, Pakistani TikToker Sehar Hayat and aspiring singer Sami Rasheed went above and beyond with the fattest, most glamorous wedding of the season.

The couple, who recently announced their pre-wedding festivities, have now been exchanged their vows and once again shared heartwarming pictures.

The dreamy couple decked in traditional white finery. Hayat aced Maha Wajahat Khan's white and gold gharara and short kurti with a heavily embellished dupatta and statement borders, while the handsome groom complimented his darling wife with a white sherwani. 

Surrounded by their family members and friends, Hayat and Rasheed's Nikkah ceremony was graced by the most popular TikTok couple, Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar.

The Mera Yaar Pardesi singer also serenaded his beautiful wife in the presence of their loved ones. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sehar Hayyat (@iseharhayat)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sehar Hayyat (@iseharhayat)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sehar Hayyat (@iseharhayat)

For those unversed, Hayat is one of the most followed TikTok stars in Pakistan, while Rasheed has amassed a huge fan following with his melodious songs.

TikToker Sehar Hayat shares pictures and videos ... 10:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

Congratulations are in order for the newest couple of Pakistan's TikTok family, Sehar Hayat and Sami Rasheed. The ...

More From This Category
Pakistani model Aimal Khan gets trolled for ...
12:14 PM | 14 Dec, 2022
Shahroz Sabzwari talks about gifts he gave to ...
10:49 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
TikToker Sehar Hayat shares pictures and videos ...
10:05 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
SRK, Deepika's latest song invites trolling
11:51 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
Saba Qamar's 'Kamli' to premiere at European film ...
09:32 PM | 13 Dec, 2022
India bans Pakistani OTT platform for streaming ...
11:13 PM | 13 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 09, 2022
08:00 AM | 9 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Sehar and singer Sami share pics, videos of their Nikkah
03:15 PM | 14 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr