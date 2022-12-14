Pakistan’s Muhammad Rashid sets another Guinness World Record

KARACHI — The fastest time to unscrew 10 bottle caps with a nunchaku is 8.79 seconds has bee. achieved by Pakistani martial arts master Muhammad Rashid Naseem.

Rashid is a serial Guinness World Records title holder in the field of martial arts.

The record holder in the world's highest martial arts category for Pakistan won another record by defeating China's famous Nazal Arts Master Yui Haichuan.

He set the record for uncorking 10 new and sealed bottles with nunchaku within a time frame of 11.85 seconds, but Rashid Naseem managed only 8.79 seconds for Pakistan.

He made this record on the occasion of the anniversary of the Guinness World Records last month, where he has beaten Chinese players three times. Apart from holding the most world records of nunchaku, he wants to complete his 100 records.

Rashid Naseem does not have government patronage till now and he is making all the records with his own grit and determination.