Pakistani martial artist Rashid Naseem sets another world record
KARACHI – Acclaimed Pakistani martial artist Rashid Naseem broke records of England’s Chirag Lokha in the nunchaku triangle strikes, taking his overall tally to 78 in the Guinness World Records (GWR).
The 32-year-old athlete made 88 strikes in one minute, surpassing the Lukha’s record of 79 blows, confirmed GWR.
He also shared a certificate awarded by the Guinness World Records to confirm his new record in nunchaku triangle strikes.
“We are thrilled to inform you that your application for the most nunchaku triangle strikes in one minute has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records title holder!” GWR wrote on its website.
Rashid, who has set records in various forms of martial art, aims to achieve 100 Guinness World Records for Pakistan.
