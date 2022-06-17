Boiler Room announces first-ever broadcast from Pakistan
London's online music broadcasting platform Boiler Room is all set for its first broadcast from Pakistan and needless to say, the music buffs are super happy.

Another milestone unlocked by the music fraternity, the site officially announced on Thursday that they will be broadcasting local artists from Pakistan for the very first time.

The 'Faltu Pyar' singer Natasha Noorani took to Instagram to share a poster. "So grateful to be a part of this milestone moment for our industry @boilerroomtv and what a pleasure to be able to do it alongside my friends "

Boiler Room's Instagram account also shared the same post. The event will be live-streamed on the Boiler Room site for viewers and listeners in the UK at 3 pm BST time.

Moreover, Boiler Room will also broadcast from Paris for two days on July 8 and 9 with artists from the city. They also have broadcasts scheduled in Vienna, Tbilisi, Warsaw, New York, Los Angeles, Stuttgart, Boston and London.

