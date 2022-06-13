'Faltu Pyar' - Hasan Raheem and Natasha Noorani's collaboration set internet ablaze

The latest electrifying track 'Faltu Pyar' — featuring the singing sensations Natasha Noorani, Hasan Raheem and Talal Qureshi — has finally been released.

Needless to say, the seasoned trio's latest offering has been welcomed with a warm response with many jamming to it and loving the song's vibe.

The music video for the new song dropped on Sunday and fans are loving the spectacular visuals and tuneful vocals alongside the Peechay Hutt singer smiling ear to ear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Raheem (@hasan_raheem)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Noorani (@natashanoorani)

Twitterati sprung into action immediately after Raheem and Noorani left the music buffs rocked and thrilled with their latest composition.

Showering them with love and admiration, some are heaping praises on the trio's latest offering while others have labelled it as the new banger.

WAITTTT in the start of faltu pyar is that hasbullah’s voice ? tell me I’m not hearing things now @hasanraheeem — val. (@billyrussogf) June 12, 2022

Natasha Noorani, Hassan Raheem and Talal Qureshi are my parents you can't tell me otherwise THIS POWER TRIO I FKN LOVE IT HERE FALTU PYAR BANGER BHAEEEEE pic.twitter.com/RQ6LEJ94RW — pokemoni (@aramxbts) June 11, 2022