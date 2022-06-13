Pakistan overtake India in latest ICC ODI rankings after clean sweep against Windies
Share
DUBAI – Men in Green have left archrival India behind in the Men's ODI Team Rankings issued by world cricket body following a clean sweep over West Indies.
Babar Azam-led squad has moved up to the fourth place while team India is currently at the fifth spot. Team Green has a rating of 106, whereas India is ranked fifth with a rating of 105. New Zealand, England, and Australia got the top three spots.
The whitewash helped the Pakistani squad to jump in the ICC Super League rankings. Overall, Team Green enjoyed a brilliant last couple of years in the 50-over format.
Updated ODI rankings
Pakistan clinched 2-1 series wins against Zimbabwe and South Africa and even defeated Kangaroos by the same margin in the home series.
PAKvWI: Pakistan clean sweep ODI series against ... 10:09 PM | 12 Jun, 2022
MULTAN – Pakistan on Sunday clean sweeped the ODI series against West Indies 3-0 after a 53 run-victory (DLS ...
Men in Green will face off against the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series scheduled to take place in August this year.
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistani rupee hits record low against US dollar, slides to 204 for ...05:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan overtake India in latest ICC ODI rankings after clean sweep ...04:44 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
- 'Faltu Pyar' - Hasan Raheem and Natasha Noorani's collaboration set ...03:52 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Brother of Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor detained after drug raid03:17 PM | 13 Jun, 2022
-
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022