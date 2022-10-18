Pakistan’s Rabia Shahzad sets record at World Powerlifting Championship 2022

Pakistan's Rabia Shahzad sets record at World Powerlifting Championship 2022
LAHORE – Pakistani woman weightlifter Rabia Shahzad Tuesday won silver medal in the World Powerlifting Championship in Slovakia.

The former national junior champion shared the good news on her Instagram.

“Alhumdulillah I have won Silver medal and broke National Records by lifting a total of 267.5KG (Bodyweight 51.4kg) in 52kg category in World Powerlifting Championship 2022 in Trnava, Slovakia”.

“Thankful to Allah for giving me this achievement despite the federation secretary Me Rashid Malik trying his best to stop my international participation and make me quit the sport,” she wrote.

In the 52kg category, the gold medal was lifted by a Ukrainian athlete.

She has already won a gold and silver in previous international competitions. 

