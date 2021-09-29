National T20 Cup: Northern beat Souther Punjab by five wickets
RAWALPINDI – Nothern Wednesday defeated Southern Punjab by five wickets in the tenth match of the National T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
Mohammad Nawaz's unbeaten 56 runs inning led Northern to seal victory by achieving a tough target of 175-run in 19.1 overs. Haider Ali made 40 runs while Nasir Nawaz thrashed 24 runs.
Earlier in the day, Northern won the toss and invited Southern Punjab to bat first.
Sohaib Maqsood's impressive batting helped Southern Punjab set a tough target for the rival team as he made 75 runs off 47 balls.
Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.
Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.
