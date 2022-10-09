Pakistan's Abdullah Chandio knocks out Indian fighter in maiden BKK Kickboxing Championship

DUBAI – Pakistan's Abdullah Chandio aka The Badboy outclassed India's Muhammad Shuhaib in the BKK Kickboxing Championship on Saturday

One of the clips from the match shows the Pakistani kickboxer delivering the knockout blow in the second round of the fight held in Dubai.

Chandio expressed his joy after clinching the match and dedicated his victory to the flood victims. The professional fighter now advanced his undefeated record to 16 bouts on the professional circuit after the victory.

On the other hand, the Indian fighter, Shuhaib, suffered his third defeat on the professional circuit and now has 14 wins in 17 bouts.

The BKK Kickboxing Championship is continued in Dubai with a star-studded 10-fightcard that feature 20 top fighters and multiple championship winners from around the world.