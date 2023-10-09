Search

Sports

Fraser-McGurk hits the fastest one-day century ever, breaking De Velliers' record

Web Desk
07:56 PM | 9 Oct, 2023
Fraser-McGurk hits the fastest one-day century ever, breaking De Velliers' record
Source: Instagram

In the Marsh One-Day Cup, Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed the fastest white-ball century ever with a world-record 29-ball performance.

Fraser-McGurk gave South Australia's run chase an incredible start after witnessing Tasmania put on a record 9-435 with a century that broke AB de Villiers' previous mark of 31 balls for the fastest one-day century.

The opener's 18-ball fifty was the quickest score by an Australian in 50-over cricket, and it was the quickest limited-overs tonne in a professional match.

Just 11 deliveries were required for the 21-year-old to move from 50 to 100.

After scoring 125 from 38 deliveries, he was ultimately caught off the off-spin of Beau Webster in the 12th over at midwicket. With his Redbacks 1-172, he had blasted 13 sixes and 10 fours to create a solid foundation.

The right-hander from Melbourne made his first century in any professional format during his fourth game for South Australia after moving there from Victoria in the winter in search of better prospects.

The magnitude of his achievement was highlighted by the fact that he outperformed Luke Ronchi's previous record for the quickest domestic Australian one-day tonne (off 51 balls) by 22 deliveries.

Fraser-McGurk began his bat with a single and then smashed four sixes and two fours to smash Sam Rainbird's second over for 32.

He hit five straight sixes at one point, and none of the Tigers' bowlers were spared. In the ninth over of the inning, he hit triple digits.

When Fraser-McGurk was ultimately eliminated, his opening partner Henry Hunt was 39 no at the opposite end, having witnessed the incredible hand up close.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

12:09 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record to score fastest 1000 ...

04:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo dons Saudi attire, wields sword in national day’s ...

09:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2023

Pakistani women's beach volleyball team beat Kyrgyzstan for their ...

06:58 PM | 11 Sep, 2023

Virat Kohli becomes fastest batsman to complete 13,000 ODI runs 

06:12 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam sets another ODI record

01:55 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

PAKvsAFG: Babar Azam sets another ODI record

Advertisement

Latest

09:40 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Aima Baig praises Atif Aslam's recitation of Azan in US mosque

Horoscope

09:01 AM | 9 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 9 September, 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.65 281.65
Euro EUR 294.1 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 9, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Karachi PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Islamabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Peshawar PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Quetta PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sialkot PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Attock PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujranwala PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Jehlum PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Multan PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Bahawalpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Gujrat PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nawabshah PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Chakwal PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Hyderabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Nowshehra PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Sargodha PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Faisalabad PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270
Mirpur PKR 197,200 PKR 2,270

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: