Fraser-McGurk hits the fastest one-day century ever, breaking De Velliers' record

In the Marsh One-Day Cup, Jake Fraser-McGurk smashed the fastest white-ball century ever with a world-record 29-ball performance.

Fraser-McGurk gave South Australia's run chase an incredible start after witnessing Tasmania put on a record 9-435 with a century that broke AB de Villiers' previous mark of 31 balls for the fastest one-day century.

The opener's 18-ball fifty was the quickest score by an Australian in 50-over cricket, and it was the quickest limited-overs tonne in a professional match.

Just 11 deliveries were required for the 21-year-old to move from 50 to 100.

After scoring 125 from 38 deliveries, he was ultimately caught off the off-spin of Beau Webster in the 12th over at midwicket. With his Redbacks 1-172, he had blasted 13 sixes and 10 fours to create a solid foundation.

The right-hander from Melbourne made his first century in any professional format during his fourth game for South Australia after moving there from Victoria in the winter in search of better prospects.

The magnitude of his achievement was highlighted by the fact that he outperformed Luke Ronchi's previous record for the quickest domestic Australian one-day tonne (off 51 balls) by 22 deliveries.

Fraser-McGurk began his bat with a single and then smashed four sixes and two fours to smash Sam Rainbird's second over for 32.

He hit five straight sixes at one point, and none of the Tigers' bowlers were spared. In the ninth over of the inning, he hit triple digits.

When Fraser-McGurk was ultimately eliminated, his opening partner Henry Hunt was 39 no at the opposite end, having witnessed the incredible hand up close.