Pakistan, India lock horns in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy today

CHENNAI – Pakistan’s national hockey team will faceoff India in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy being held at Chennai, today on Wednesday.

Green Shirts currently stand at the fourth spot and eyed a semifinal berth. Today’s much-anticipated encounter against archrival will decide their fate in the international event.

Meanwhile, a win for Japan earlier could put Men in Green in an unstable position. Men in Blue will also try to display their best to continue the momentum at Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

The big day is here! A new chapter will be added to the historic rivalry of India & Pakistan, as the teams face off in the final match of the group stages of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy today!



???? - India vs Pakistan

⏰ - 20:30 IST

???? - Follow LIVE on https://t.co/71D0pOq2OG pic.twitter.com/K9fF5UC7ed — International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 9, 2023

Earlier in the game, India’s win over South Korea take them to the top of the table, while Harmanpreet Singh led side remained unbeaten at home ground.

Team Green will qualify for the semi-finals if Japan isn’t able to beat Beijing during the first match. If Malaysia manages to outclass Korea, it will help Pakistan under the points table.

Asian giants Pakistan, and India have won Asian Hockey Champions Trophy thrice each, which makes them the leading squads in the event.

Asian Champions Trophy Schedule