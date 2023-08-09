Pakistan, India lock horns in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy today

CHENNAI – Pakistan’s national hockey team will faceoff India in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy being held at Chennai, today on Wednesday.
Green Shirts currently stand at the fourth spot and eyed a semifinal berth. Today’s much-anticipated encounter against archrival will decide their fate in the international event.
Meanwhile, a win for Japan earlier could put Men in Green in an unstable position. Men in Blue will also try to display their best to continue the momentum at Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.
The big day is here! A new chapter will be added to the historic rivalry of India & Pakistan, as the teams face off in the final match of the group stages of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy today!— International Hockey Federation (@FIH_Hockey) August 9, 2023
???? - India vs Pakistan
⏰ - 20:30 IST
???? - Follow LIVE on https://t.co/71D0pOq2OG pic.twitter.com/K9fF5UC7ed
Earlier in the game, India’s win over South Korea take them to the top of the table, while Harmanpreet Singh led side remained unbeaten at home ground.
Team Green will qualify for the semi-finals if Japan isn’t able to beat Beijing during the first match. If Malaysia manages to outclass Korea, it will help Pakistan under the points table.
Last pool game remaining. Here's how the teams stand in the pool table.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/3MhWRMVskv— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 8, 2023
Asian giants Pakistan, and India have won Asian Hockey Champions Trophy thrice each, which makes them the leading squads in the event.
Asian Champions Trophy Schedule
|August 9
|
India vs Pakistan
Japan vs China
Malaysia vs Korea
|August 11
|
5th in group vs 6th in group
Semi-final 1 - Second in group vs Third in group
Semi-final 2 - First in group vs Fourth in group
|August 12
|
Loser semi-final 1 vs Loser semi-final 2
Final - Winner semi-final 1 vs Winner semi-final 2
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows resistance against the US dollar, moving up by Rs0.13 on Wednesday.
During the early trading, the embattled rupee hovered at 287.78, improving by 0.04 percent.
Earlier this week, the Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the greenback and depreciated 0.17pc.
The Pakistani rupee was supposed to a comeback after the IMF agreement, but the rupee faced back-to-back blows due to the high demand for US dollar.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,480.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
Gold Price in Pakistan Today (9 August 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,100
|PKR 2,470
