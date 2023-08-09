Outgoing govt announces 50pc increase in daily travel allowances for all employees

ISLAMABAD – In a positive development for all civil servants, the federal government announced 50 percent increase in the daily traveling and mileage allowances of all employees on official duty.

On the last day of the government, the Finance Division issued a notification, announcing huge increase of 50 percent in daily travel and mileage allowances.

Grades 12 to 16 will get Rs2,160, Grades 5 to 11 will get Rs1,320, and Grades 1 to 4 will be eligible for Rs. 1,200 per day. With the new stipend in place, the maximum travelling allowance for Grades 17 and 18 stands at Rs3,840.

Grade 19, and above individuals will get Rs4,920 allowance; Grade 22 official will get Rs7,200 per day followed by Rs6,000 for employees of Grade 21.

With a fresh increment, transportation cost has also been adjusted, with a 50 percent hike in charges for two-wheelers and cars.

Meanwhile, air travel expenses for employees Grades 17 and above will be reimbursed at actual costs, and the carriage of personal belongings upon retirement or transfer has been raised to Rs0.03 per kilogram per kilometer.

The revised daily allowance rates will apply to specified stations, including major cities and towns across the country. For other outstations, the ordinary daily allowance rates have also been subject to a 50 percent increase.

Meanwhile, people stationed in specific cities including Lahore, Hyderabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Quetta, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Gwadar, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad and Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will get these increment.

For other stations, Grades 1 to 4 will get Rs744, Rs936 for Grade 5 to 11, Rs4,200 for Grade 21 and 22, Rs3,720 for Grade 19 and 20, Rs3,000 for Grade 17 and 18, up to Rs1,680 for Grade 12 and 16.