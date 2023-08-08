Punjab notifies revised rate of adhoc relief allowance for civil servants

LAHORE – The Punjab government has granted up to 35 percent adhoc relief allowance to all the government employees.

A notification issued by Finance Division said, “In continuation of this Department's earlier Notification of even number dated 18.07.2023, the Governor of the Punjab has been pleased to revise the rate of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2023 to all the Civil Servants of the Punjab Government and contract employees employed against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment with effect from 01.08.2023”.

It said employees from BPS-1 to 16 will get 35 percent increment of basic pay and BPS-17 to top officials will get 30 percent of basic pay.

The notification stated that basic pay term for the purpose of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2023 will also include the amount of the personal pay granted on account of annual increments.

Last month, the Punjab caretaker cabinet gave its approval to a series of key decisions. Firstly, it sanctioned a 35 percent salary increase for government officials in grades 1-16 and a 30 percent raise for employees in grades 17-22.