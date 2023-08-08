Search

Anti-corruption dept tightens noose around ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s brother in land scam case

Web Desk 02:08 PM | 8 Aug, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Punjab’s anti-corruption department has continued to tighten noose around Najaf Hameed, brother of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lt (retd) Gen. Faiz Hameed.

Sardar Najaf Hameed, a deputy revenue official who was sacked and facing an inquiry over misconduct, is being probed for records of lands under his ownership.

Anti-corruption officials start probe against the brother of former spymaster as Mr. Najaf has been accused of accumulating assets beyond his own means.

Media reports suggest that ACE Punjab has formed a new case against Naib Tehsildar Najaf Hameed over embezzlement of land transfer fees. Officials claimed to have substantial evidence of misconduct in transfer fees of land located in Chakwal.

Meanwhile, an audit of the land transfer fees is underway as investigators found misappropriation of funds in excise duty, registry fees, and withholding taxes.

Earlier this year, the brother of former ISI chief was dismissed from service. Several other employees including eight patwaris were also suspended.

