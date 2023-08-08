Anti-corruption dept tightens noose around ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s brother in land scam case

RAWALPINDI – Punjab’s anti-corruption department has continued to tighten noose around Najaf Hameed, brother of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lt (retd) Gen. Faiz Hameed.
Sardar Najaf Hameed, a deputy revenue official who was sacked and facing an inquiry over misconduct, is being probed for records of lands under his ownership.
Anti-corruption officials start probe against the brother of former spymaster as Mr. Najaf has been accused of accumulating assets beyond his own means.
Media reports suggest that ACE Punjab has formed a new case against Naib Tehsildar Najaf Hameed over embezzlement of land transfer fees. Officials claimed to have substantial evidence of misconduct in transfer fees of land located in Chakwal.
Meanwhile, an audit of the land transfer fees is underway as investigators found misappropriation of funds in excise duty, registry fees, and withholding taxes.
Earlier this year, the brother of former ISI chief was dismissed from service. Several other employees including eight patwaris were also suspended.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar in the early hours of trading on Tuesday.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee moved up by 0.07 percent and was quoted at 287.23, with an increase of Rs0.20.
Earlier this week, the local currency remained under pressure against the greenback and settle at 287.43.
Globally, USD moved up as investors struggled to get grip on the deviating growth outlooks between the two leading economies.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,700 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,072.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,700
|PKR 2,545
