Over Rs10 million stolen from house of former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother

RAWALPINDI – The brother of former Pakistani spymaster Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has registered a case over a theft incident at his house in Chakwal.

Najaf Hameed has registered the case against house servants at Neela Police Station, saying the suspects took away Rs10.7 million from the cupboard and a iPhone 13 pro.

He said the incident occurred when he had gone to Lahore for medical checkup. “When I returned, I found the money and mobile phone were missing”.

Police have started investigation into the matter while raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects.