PM Shehbaz embarks on two-day visit to France this week

02:08 PM | 20 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to France to participate in the New Global Financing Pact Summit being held in Paris from 22-23 June 2023.

Foreign Office, in a statement, said the premier will be visiting the European country at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

It said the Summit affords an opportunity for the leaders to discuss the contours of a new global architecture capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda. 

In the run up to other important international events and conferences during the next two years, the summit aims to define the principles and steps required for a comprehensive reform of the international financial system, and pave the way for a more balanced and fair partnership between the North and the South.

Pakistan will contribute to the debate at the summit as a leading stakeholder in the global discourse, a leader in G-77 and China and one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change. The Prime Minister will present Pakistan’s perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt.

The prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

