Yashma Gill turns heads as she poses in a chic black dress

Yashma Gill, the enchanting diva of Lollywood, has captivated millions with her multifaceted talent as a model and actor. She effortlessly breaks free from the confines of the good girl stereotype, leaving a lasting impression on the entertainment industry. Renowned for her breathtaking beauty, Gill not only possesses flawless acting prowess but also emanates a composed and poised demeanour, setting her apart from her contemporaries.
In addition to mesmerizing audiences with her on-screen performances, the Phaans actor is an active user of social media, keeping her fans and followers engaged and entertained.
In a recent treat for her adoring fans, she tantalized them with a peek into her impeccable fashion sense on Instagram. The latest post was nothing short of a fashion spectacle, leaving everyone spellbound.
The Bebaak star fearlessly showcased her enviable curves in a jaw-dropping black dress that exudes elegance and allure. With its figure-hugging silhouette and mesmerizing sweetheart neckline, this ensemble left us all spellbound.
On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, and Azmaish.
ISLAMABAD – The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have increased to $9.84 billion after much-needed funds were transferred by IMF and payments deposited by Saudi Arabia and UAE.
State Bank of Pakistan said foreign exchange reserves increased by $61 million to $4,524.0 million during the current week, following an inflow of $2.0 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, $1.0 billion from the United Arab Emirates; and $1.2 billion from IMF.
The central bank said these inflows were reflected in the Foreign Exchange reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.
As of July 13, the total liquid foreign reserves held by South Asian nation were recorded at $9.83 billion, while net foreign reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.31 billion.
Earlier this week, the top officials of a US-based lender gave nod to a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement for an amount of $3 billion to support crisis-hit Pakistan.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 206,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs177,210.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
