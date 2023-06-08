Search

Lifestyle

Yashma Gill turns up the heat with pictures bold outfit

Maheen Khawaja 07:06 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Yashma Gill turns up the heat with pictures bold outfit
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)

Yashma Gill, the enchanting diva of Lollywood, has captivated millions with her multifaceted talent as a model and actor. She effortlessly breaks free from the confines of the good girl stereotype, leaving a lasting impression on the entertainment industry. Renowned for her breathtaking beauty, Gill not only possesses flawless acting prowess but also emanates a composed and poised demeanour, setting her apart from her contemporaries.

In addition to mesmerizing audiences with her on-screen performances, the Phaans actor is an active user of social media, keeping her fans and followers engaged and entertained.

In a recent treat for her adoring fans, she tantalized them with a peek into her impeccable fashion sense on Instagram. The latest post was nothing short of a fashion spectacle, leaving everyone spellbound.

In this awe-inspiring post, the Bebaak sensation fearlessly showcased her enviable curves, instantly mesmerizing onlookers with a mesmerizing teal top that flawlessly highlighted her best features. To add an extra layer of allure, she paired it with a cropped black blazer adorned with delicate beads gracefully swaying from the hem, infusing her ensemble with an irresistible allure and a dash of sophisticated charm.

Fans had mixed reactions to the bold attire:

On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, and Azmaish.

Yashma Gill sets pulses racing with recent Instagram post

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Who is this man with Hareem Shah in intimate pictures?

02:08 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Sabeeka Imam's chic Western attire in throwback pictures steals spotlight

01:18 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill shares how she lets her body calm and relax

08:36 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Mariyam Nafees and her husband showcase sizzling chemistry in latest pool pictures

07:22 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Maulana Tariq Jamil's gym workout pictures go viral

09:43 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Aamna Sharif sets temperature soaring with new beach pictures

02:13 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Yashma Gill turns up the heat with pictures bold outfit

07:06 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 8, 2023

08:45 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 300 303
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.6 83.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 79 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 8, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: