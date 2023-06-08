Arshad Sharif's mother urges SC to investigate PTI leaders in journalist’s murder case

ISLAMABAD - The mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif has urged the Supreme Court to include Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and his former close aides in the investigation into her son's murder case.

The miscellaneous petition sought the top court to investigate Imran Khan, Faisal Vawda, Murad Saeed, Salman Iqbal, and Imran Riaz Khan in the killing of her son Arshad Sharif.

A five-member larger bench presided over by the Chief Justice of the SC will hear the case on June 13.

The Supreme Court sent notices to the Attorney General, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Special JIT.

The SC had postponed the previous hearing seeking a progress report on the matter.

Who was Arshad Sharif?

Arshad Sharif (22 February 1973 – 23 October 2022) was a Pakistani journalist, writer and television news anchor. A strong critic of Pakistan's powerful establishment and the corrupt rulers, Sharif specialised in investigative journalism and covered many political events in the country for national and international news organisations, including the United Kingdom.

He was gunned down when Kenyan police shot at his vehicle on the outskirts of the capital Nairobi. The cops flagged it as a mistaken identity but the killing raised several questions as the law enforcers of African state hold a bad reputation for target killings.

Arshad Sharif was the host of the program Power Play on ARY News. He served on AAJ News as News Director. Prior to joining AAJ, he was leading the news team of Dunya News as Director of News and was the host of the program Kyun.