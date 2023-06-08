Search

Yasir Nawaz, Danish Nawaz and Mansha Pasha unite to send Naseeruddin Shah a heartfelt Sindhi message

08:19 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
Pakistani entertainment industry's notable figures Yasir and Danish Nawaz, along with actress Mansha Pasha, have united to convey a heartfelt message to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in their beloved mother tongue, Sindhi.

It comes as a response to Naseeruddin Shah's previous remarks regarding the scarcity of native Sindhi speakers in our nation.

The renowned Pakistani actors known for their exceptional contributions to the film and television industry, have always been vocal about their cultural roots and heritage. Joined by the immensely talented actress Mansha Pasha, known for her versatile performances, this trio decided to express their sentiments to Naseeruddin Shah in Sindhi, embracing their linguistic heritage as a means of communication.

The captivating footage features Yasir Nawaz, alongside the talented actress Mansha Pasha and Danish Nawaz, coming together to showcase their artistic finesse. The trio embarked on a graceful dance performance, synchronized to the iconic Sindhi song "Hum Sindh Mein Rehne Wale Sindhi" by the renowned Sindhi singer, Mumtaz Molai.

The video quickly gained traction on social media, garnering praise and admiration from fans and fellow artists alike.

Naseeruddin Shah 'stands corrected' on remarks about use of Sindhi language in Pakistan

