Search

Lifestyle

‘Razia’: Mohib Mirza to star opposite Mahira Khan in new TV drama

Web Desk 08:53 PM | 8 Jun, 2023
‘Razia’: Mohib Mirza to star opposite Mahira Khan in new TV drama

With her forthcoming drama series Razia, gorgeous and gifted Pakistani star Mahira Khan will soon make her return to television. 

Mahira Khan last made an appearance on television in 2021. Her drama series Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay was well received and a big hit in which  Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan were a popular duo.

Mahira will now be seen on TV screens shortly. She posted BTS images from her forthcoming drama series in which she is playing the lead role and fans lloved her unique attire.

Mohib Mirza will co-star with Mahira Khan as the male lead. 

Through his Instagram account, actor Mohib Mirza announced to his followers that he has joined the project Razia. 

In addition to tagging the team in the story, Mohib Mirza wrote "Aik Zaruri Kahani." 

Mahira Khan will be playing a totally different role in the forthcoming mini series Razia.

Mahira Khan to grace television screens again with upcoming drama

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife opens up about new man in her life

09:20 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Ali Rehman Khan wins hearts with his performance as Guru goes on-air

06:43 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

WATCH — Kaifi Khalil drops new song 'Mansoob'

12:25 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Ahsan Khan, wife welcome baby girl

11:09 AM | 7 Jun, 2023

Punjab Police's video about driving license with Tiktoker Jannat Mirza fails to impress netizens

11:28 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new photoshoot in backless dress

01:36 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Srha Asgar and Rabya Kulsoom's dance video takes internet by storm

10:30 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 8, 2023

08:45 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 8, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 08, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 300 303
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.6 83.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 79 79.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.46 767.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.68
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.4 36.75
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.09 937.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 742.38 750.38
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.38 79.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 222.5 225
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.65
Swiss Franc CHF 313.87 316.35
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 8, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 226,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 226,500 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: