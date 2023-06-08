‘Razia’: Mohib Mirza to star opposite Mahira Khan in new TV drama

With her forthcoming drama series Razia, gorgeous and gifted Pakistani star Mahira Khan will soon make her return to television.

Mahira Khan last made an appearance on television in 2021. Her drama series Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay was well received and a big hit in which Usman Mukhtar and Mahira Khan were a popular duo.

Mahira will now be seen on TV screens shortly. She posted BTS images from her forthcoming drama series in which she is playing the lead role and fans lloved her unique attire.

Mohib Mirza will co-star with Mahira Khan as the male lead.

Through his Instagram account, actor Mohib Mirza announced to his followers that he has joined the project Razia.

In addition to tagging the team in the story, Mohib Mirza wrote "Aik Zaruri Kahani."

Mahira Khan will be playing a totally different role in the forthcoming mini series Razia.