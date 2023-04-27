Search

Mahira Khan to grace television screens again with upcoming drama

Noor Fatima 10:49 PM | 27 Apr, 2023
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)

The undefeated queen of Lollywood whose works have contributed a renaissance-esque chunk to the drama industry is back on her throne. Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress who worked alongside Bollywood's Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan and showed off her acting prowess in Shehr-e-Zaat, Humsafar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and Sadqay Tumhare — not to forget her recent short film about post-marital depression — to name a few, has decided to grace the small screen once again. 

The 38-year-old actress is widely acknowledged as one of the few artists, regardless of gender, in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity to work on a project that doesn't cater to the oft-used tropes, monotonous plotlines, and excessively long episodes, and her latest offering will definitely have the audience at the edge of their seats.

According to multiple media outlets, The Legend of Maula Jatt actress will soon be seen in an Express Entertainment production titled Razia.  

On the professional front, Khan is currently basking in the success of Pakistan's blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt, while she will next be seen in Neelofar

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

