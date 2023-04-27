Mahira Khan to grace television screens again with upcoming drama

The undefeated queen of Lollywood whose works have contributed a renaissance-esque chunk to the drama industry is back on her throne. Mahira Khan, the Pakistani actress who worked alongside Bollywood's Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan and showed off her acting prowess in Shehr-e-Zaat, Humsafar, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and Sadqay Tumhare — not to forget her recent short film about post-marital depression — to name a few, has decided to grace the small screen once again.
The 38-year-old actress is widely acknowledged as one of the few artists, regardless of gender, in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity to work on a project that doesn't cater to the oft-used tropes, monotonous plotlines, and excessively long episodes, and her latest offering will definitely have the audience at the edge of their seats.
According to multiple media outlets, The Legend of Maula Jatt actress will soon be seen in an Express Entertainment production titled Razia.
On the professional front, Khan is currently basking in the success of Pakistan's blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt, while she will next be seen in Neelofar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290.3
|Euro
|EUR
|315.5
|318.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
