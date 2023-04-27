Mahira Khan speaks candidly about intimate scene with SRK

Mahira Khan is an absolute icon in the entertainment industry, renowned for her poise, elegance, and undeniable talent.

She made her Bollywood debut with Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan, recently opened up about her experience shooting romantic scenes with the Bollywood icon.

Despite their on-screen chemistry being well-received by fans, Mahira initially felt apprehensive about the intimate scenes in the song Zaalima – especially with her personal ‘no kissing rule.'

During Anupama Chopra’s podcast "All About Movies", the Humsafar star revealed that while filming the song Zaalima, she wanted to draw some boundaries and not do anything that would be deemed “objectionable.” According to the Times of India, she said: "I was scared that 'kuch zyada na ho jaaye (we don’t cross the line)' because I didn't want to do anything that's objectionable.” She went on to add that everyone on set, including Shah Rukh Khan, made fun of her for it.

She recalled, “You can’t kiss me. Since you can’t kiss me here, you can’t do this," she would say. "Of course, he used to find it amusing as well. He would make fun of me by saying, ‘I’m not sure what we have to do in the next scene.’” Despite her apprehensions, the crew decided on a kiss that worked for both of them.

“We didn't know what to do in the hook step of Zaalima, and it became a joke that since nothing else can happen, they should go for nose-to-nose kissing," Mahira said, laughing about the memory. “If you watch closely, Shah Rukh Khan merely does a small nose thing throughout the entire song. He said, ‘Will this be alright? Is this all okay with you?’ and in my heart, I was like, ‘What do you know?'”

While being hesitant initially, the 34-year-old eventually warmed up to the idea of the kiss. "Raees was my first film and I was shy. I didn't know how it worked, but in the end, it was okay," she said. "It's just a happy memory now."

Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia and starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was a commercial success. The song Zaalima continues to rule the audiences even today.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.