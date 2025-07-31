Ayesha Omar’s Bold video triggers social media uproar

KARACHI – Model and actress Ayesha Omar is facing heat after an old clip of Bulbulay star went viral online, showing her in bold and revealing outfit during her holiday.

The clip of the 43-year-old was all over the internet, igniting fierce debate across social media platforms. Known for daring fashion, Ayesha’s old clip has left many fans shocked and critics outraged, accusing her of cultural and moral disorientation.

The clip sparked an intense backlash, with several users calling it inappropriate, indecent, and offensive. Amid criticism, her supporters defended Ayesha, priasing her confidence and championing her right to freedom of expression and choice in clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Famous Pakistani Celebs (@famous_celebs_hub)

This is not first time Ayesha Omar’s style stirred controversy, as she is an avid social media user, and used to share bold clips and pictures online.