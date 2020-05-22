Zara Abid feared among dead in PK 8303 crash

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane has crashed in Karachi's Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport earlier today.

More than 100 passengers are estimated to be onboard, including 8 members of the flight crew.

A list of passengers boarded on the flight began circulating and amongst them is Pakistani model Zara Abid.

Abid is believed to have been on board the flight and her family are now desperately trying to find out is she has survived or not.

Pia plane crash. Our fashion model Zara Abid on list of passengers. Im devastated. #allahkhair #piaplanecrash — Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) May 22, 2020

Social media has been flooded with tributes to the model following the crash, but some media portals claim that Abid is among the survivors.

People are still waiting for confirmation. Let’s hope and pray that Zara is among the survivors.

