Modi extends condolences to Pakistan over PIA plane crash
NEW DLEHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Pakistani city of Karachi and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
“Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.
Several people are feared dead after a passenger plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) with at least 99 people on board crashed into a densely populated residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.
Rescue efforts were underway till filing of this report.
