03:20 PM | 22 May, 2020
PIA plane with 99 onboard crashes near Karachi airport
KARACHI – A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane has crashed near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi just a minute before landing on Friday. 

The flight PK-8303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near the populated area of Model Colony in Malir.

According to eyewitnesses the incident took place at 3:25 PM near the residential area, which is around four kilometers away from the airport. Reports claimed that the incident happened due to technical problems in the landing gear. 

Nearly 100 people, including 91 passengers and 8 crew members, were aboard the flight.

Pakistan Army medical teams, rangers and law enforcement personnel have reached the crash site to assist the civil administration. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has assured full cooperation in the ongoing rescue efforts.

So far, one dead body has been recovered from the site. Injured residents have been shifted to nearby hospitals. 

A number of houses were damaged in the plane crash incident while the electricity in the area has been cut off. 

The provincial government has imposed an emergency at hospitals while all senior doctors and surgeons have been directed to assume their duties immediately.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

